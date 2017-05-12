What will the last day of Missouri legislative session bring?

With mere hours left to go in the 2017 Missouri legislative session, several bills once considered a priority weren’t close to the finish line — Gov. Eric Greitens’ desk. But lawmakers were coming off a jam-packed and late evening, sending him almost double the amount of legislation in one day as they had the first three days of the week.



Here’s a detailed look at the action Friday, which must come to an end at 6 p.m.:



Number of bills sent to the governor on Friday: 0



But it’s early.



Of note

There will be a few news conferences after this evening’s deadline: The Senate after adjournment; the House at 6 p.m. and Greitens at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday recap



Lawmakers sent Greitens 15 bills in total.



Missouri all but removed itself from the short list of states that hadn’t yet complied with the 2005 federal REAL ID law by sending Greitens a bill to resolve that. Missouri residents will be able to choose between a compliant ID or a noncompliant ID. Also, St. Louis and St. Louis County will be able to ask voters to raise sales taxes no higher than one-eighth of a cent to support the St. Louis Zoo under the bill passed by the Senate 31-2 and sent to Greitens.



There was also movement on two separate Blue Alert bills, which is a priority for the governor. The House has both measures, one of which solely creates a system to send out notices via broadcast and social media whenever a law enforcement officer is assaulted. The other measure is part of a large anti-crime bill.



Krissy Lane contributed to this report.



