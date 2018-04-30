Woman Files Appeal in Missouri Governor's Case

A woman who had an extramarital affair with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is asking the state Supreme Court to allow her to avoid turning over her cellphone for a forensic investigation.

The Kansas City Star reports the woman filed a request Friday to overturn a lower court's order requiring her to turn over the phone to a court-appointed expert.

The order came in a criminal case in which Greitens is accused of taking a photo of the woman in a compromising position without her consent. The Republican governor is charged with one count of invasion of privacy.

The charge stems from a sexual encounter they had at Greitens' home in 2015, before he was elected governor. He has denied criminal wrongdoing.

The woman's attorney contends the order is burdensome and invades her privacy.