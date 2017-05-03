Work in the Missouri Senate Slows as End of Session Nears

Missouri senators have done little work for the second day in a row with less than two weeks before lawmakers' deadline to pass bills.

Senators adjourned within minutes Tuesday after doing essentially nothing Monday. Assistant Majority Floor Leader Bob Onder said the Senate adjourned to work on the budget, which is due Friday.

The standstill on other bills follows threats from Sen. Rob Schaaf to block legislation until there's debate on strengthening state ethics laws, although he said he'd allow the budget to move forward.

The St. Joseph Republican is renewing calls for more transparency in donations after a nonprofit pushing Republican Gov. Eric Greitens' agenda launched attack ads against Schaaf.

Currently, donors to the nonprofit A New Missouri can remain secret. Schaaf wants to change that.