Missouri lawmakers have approved legislation on sales tax increases for the St. Louis Zoo. On Thursday Senators voted to send the bill to Governor Eric Greitens.

If signed, the bill would allow ballot initiatives to be brought in St. Louis City and St. Louis County to raise taxes by up to one-eighth of a percent to fund the zoo.

The measure would also allow the zoo to charge admission for new facilities for people who live in counties that don't adopt a zoo tax.