Overall Excellence Entry for the 2017 Edward R Murrow Awards

0:00-3:13 – Addressing Prescription Drug Abuse is Personal for Representative Holly Rehder

http://kbia.org/post/addressing-prescription-drug-abuse-personal-representative-holly-rehder#stream/0

3:15-7:30 – Life After Premature Birth: Four Years Later

(stops halfway through the story)

http://kbia.org/post/life-after-premature-birth-four-years-later#stream/0

http://apps.kbia.org/mizzou-crossroads/

7:31-8:34 – Mizzou at a Crossroads

Intro to part 1

http://kbia.org/post/mizzou-crossroads-part-1-past-and-present

8:35-10:43

(A later portion of part 1, with an edit in the middle denoted by a beep)

10:44-16:30

A portion of part 2

http://kbia.org/post/mizzou-crossroads-part-2-hiring-president

16:31-20:57

A portion of part 3

http://kbia.org/post/mizzou-crossroads-part-3-starting-conversation

20:58-24:00 – How One Missouri Pharmacist Battles Prescription Drug Abuse in His Community

http://kbia.org/post/how-one-missouri-pharmacist-battles-prescription-drug-abuse-his-community#stream/0

24:01-26:08 - Intersection - Community Outreach Police Work to Build Relationships in Columbia

http://kbia.org/post/intersection-community-outreach-police-work-build-relationships-columbia#stream/0

(short portion of a half hour episode)

26:09-30:01 - In a Rural Missouri Community, Pride Takes Root

http://kbia.org/post/rural-missouri-community-pride-takes-root#stream/0

30:02-32:51 - An Interview with Melissa Click

http://kbia.org/post/interview-melissa-click?nopop=1#stream/0

(Small portion of a 23:00 interview)

32:52-34:58 - Skewed Sampling Persists in St. Louis Lead Contamination Testing

http://kbia.org/post/skewed-sampling-persists-st-louis-lead-contamination-testing

34:59-37:18 - Live election coverage

37:19-39:59 - Election Night 2016: Columbia Clinton Supporters Surprised by Election Results

http://kbia.org/post/election-night-2016-columbia-clinton-supporters-surprised-election-results#stream/0

40:00-41:39 - KBIA newscast, November 9, 2016

http://kbia.org/post/newscast-november-9-2016#stream/0

KBIA's AM newcast the morning after the 2016 general election. Note that this newscast airs after NPR's national newscast, so our audience will have just heard stories on the national results. Also our regular newscast slots are only 1:39 long due to NPR's restrictive clocks.